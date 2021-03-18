Prince William is Kate Middleton’s real-life Prince Charming during latest engagement

Kate Middleton is married to a real-life Prince Charming! Doting husband Prince William made sure to keep the Duchess of Cambridge dry during their joint engagement on Thursday, March 18. The Duke was pictured sweetly holding an umbrella over his wife’s head while visiting Newham Ambulance Station in East London.

Princess Charlotte’s parents spoke with ambulance staff and paramedics about their experiences of working during “one of the most challenging periods” in the London Ambulance Service’s history, and the impact on their mental health and wellbeing. The royal couple also heard how one paramedic named Jay Khan has coped with the pressures of responding to the pandemic, and the impact of having to isolate from her family.

While at the station, the Duke and Duchess FaceTimed Jay’s father Abu in Bangladesh. “You must be very proud of your daughter,” William said. Abu replied: “Yes we are all very proud of her.”



©Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess FaceTimed one paramedic’s family at the ambulance station

According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, the royal couple also spoke with Jay’s sister and granddad in the UK. Kate said, “Hopefully it won’t be too long before you can all meet up and see each other again.” “Say bye now. Let them go,” Jay told her family. William added, “We can stay here and do some more family chatting if that works?”

The Duchess recycled her Massimo Dutti camel coat for the outing, which marked her and William’s second joint in-person engagement of the year. The mom of three teamed her stylish outerwear with a matching turtleneck sweater, suede pumps, her Métier London “Roma” bag and her Amaia Kids face mask. Meanwhile, the Duke looked sharp sporting a navy coat over a blue sweater and white button-down shirt.