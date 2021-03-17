Spanish royal receives COVID-19 vaccine after daughters

King Felipe ’s mother Queen Sofia of Spain has received her coronavirus vaccine. The 82-year-old royal was vaccinated on Tuesday, March 16, at the El Pardo-Fuencarral Health Center in Madrid. The palace stated that Queen Letizia ’s mother-in-law received the vaccine in accordance with “the protocols established by the health authorities.”

©GettyImages



Queen Sofia of Spain has received her COVID-19 vaccine

No official photos of Sofia getting vaccinated were shared. However, when it is Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s turn to receive the vaccine, images will reportedly be released.

Sofia’s daughters Infanta Elena, 57, and Infanta Cristina, 55, were vaccinated in February while visiting their father, former King Juan Carlos, in Abu Dhabi.

©Getty Images



Infantas Elena and Cristina were vaccinated before their mother Queen Sofia

“My sister and I went to visit my father and in order to be issued with a medical certificate which will allow us to continue to visit him regularly, we were offered the chance to get vaccinated, which we accepted,” the Infantas, who were not yet eligible to receive the vaccine in Spain, said in a statement to El Mundo (via BBC). “Had it not been for these circumstances, we would have waited for our turn to get vaccinated to come around in Spain.”

Per HOLA!, Casa Real sources stressed that Felipe “is not responsible for the actions of his sisters.” HOLA! reported that the King and Queen Letizia, as well as their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, “will be vaccinated when appropriate, as Queen Sofía has done.”