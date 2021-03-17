Princess Caroline’s stepson and wife expecting their third child

Another royal baby is on the way! Hereditary Prince Ernst August of Hanover and Hereditary Princess Ekaterina are expecting their third child together, according to German magazine Bunte.

The royal couple is reportedly expecting their third child

Princess Caroline ’s stepson and his wife, who wed in 2017, are already parents to two-year-old son Prince Welf August and three-year-old daughter Princess Elisabeth.

Following the birth of their first child in 2018, the Prince said, “My whole family and I are extremely happy.” Prince Ernst August Jr. is the eldest son of Caroline’s estranged husband Prince Ernst August , who is head of the royal House of Hanover.

Ernst August Jr.’s younger brother Prince Christian became a father last year. The royal and his wife Alessandra de Osma welcomed their twins, named Sofia and Nicolas, in July. “My life now revolves around them,” Alessandra said of her son and daughter in an interview with HOLA! Fashion. “I spend much more time at home than before to be able to enjoy every second of them.”