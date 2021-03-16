Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip leaves hospital after one month

Prince Philip is back home at Windsor! Queen Elizabeth ’s husband, 99, was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday—one month after he was initially admitted. “The Duke of Edinburgh has today been discharged from King Edward VII‘s Hospital and has returned to Windsor Castle, following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on March 16.

“His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes,” the statement continued.

Prince Philip is understood to be in good spirits, according to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!. The Duke was admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital on Feb. 16 as a “precautionary measure” on the advice of his doctor “after feeling unwell.” Her Majesty’s husband was transferred on March 1 to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, where he underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition on March 3.

A couple of days after the successful procedure, Philip was transferred back to King Edward VII’s Hospital. At the time, the palace noted that the Duke was “expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days.”

Prince Charles expressed his joy over his father’s release on Tuesday. “I am thrilled about it,” the Prince of Wales said (via Express). While the Duke was in the hospital, his youngest son Prince Edward told Sky News that Philip was “looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing.”