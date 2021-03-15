Prince Harry honors mom Princess Diana with flowers at her grave

While Prince Harry now resides in the United States, he still observed the UK’s Mother’s Day on Sunday, March 14. A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirmed to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! that the California-based royal arranged for flowers to be laid at his mom Princess Diana ’s grave at the Althorp Estate in Northamptonshire.

Meghan Markle ’s husband was 12 years old when his mother died in 1997. Following her funeral service, the Princess of Wales was “buried in sanctified ground on an island in the centre of an ornamental lake” at Althorp.

©Getty Images



The Duke of Sussex marked the UK’s Mother’s Day by having flowers placed on his mother’s grave

Harry wasn't the only member of the British royal family who honored Princess Diana on Sunday. Prince William and Kate Middleton ’s children— Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis —also paid tribute to their late “Granny Diana” on March 14. Kensington Palace shared photos of the Mother’s Day cards that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s kids made.

“Dear Granny Diana, Happy Happy Mother’s Day. I love you very much and think of you always. Sending lots of love from George,” Prince George wrote in his card, while Charlotte penned to her Granny Diana, “I am thinking of you on Mother’s Day. I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love Charlotte.”