Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton welcomes second child

Exciting news for Kate Middleton’s family!

Pippa Middleton has given birth to her second child

 Prince George ,  Princess Charlotte  and  Prince Louis  have a new little cousin!  Kate Middleton ’s younger sister  Pippa Middleton  has welcomed her second child, a baby girl, with husband James Matthews. A family source told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! that the couple’s daughter, named Grace Elizabeth Jane, was born on Monday, March 15, weighing 6lbs, 7oz.

“Mother and baby are doing well,” the source said. “She’s perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival.”

The baby girl shares the same middle name as her aunt, the Duchess of Cambridge, who was born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews reportedly welcomed their daughter on March 15©Getty Images
Pippa and James are also parents to son Arthur, who was born in 2018. It was reported in December that Kate’s sister was expecting her second child. A source close to the family told Page Six at the time, “Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted.”

Grace is the fifth grandchild for Carole    and Michael Middleton. In an interview for Good Housekeeping’s April issue, Kate and Pippa’s mom opened up about being a “hands on” grandmother.

The couple named their baby girl Grace Elizabeth Jane©Getty Images
“I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground,” the proud grandmother shared. “As long as I am able to, that’s what I’ll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides.”

Carole also expressed her desire to see more of her family, including her new grandchild, this year. “I hope we see COVID-19 coming under control so all of us can have a more normal life. Hopefully this year, more people will get to celebrate their special occasions with friends and family,” she said. “I also hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild.”

