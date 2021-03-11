Prince William speaks out after Meghan and Harry’s interview: ‘We’re very much not a racist family’

Prince William has defended the royal family against accusations of racism made during Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ’s sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. “We’re very much not a racist family,” the Duke of Cambridge told a reporter on Thursday while visiting School21 in Stratford with wife Kate Middleton , which marked the couple’s first joint in-person engagement of 2021.

The royal dad of three also revealed that he has not spoken to his younger brother since the interview aired. “I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do,” William said.

In the bombshell interview, Harry opened up about his relationship with his older brother. “The relationship is space at the moment. And, you know, time heals all things, hopefully,” he said.

NEW (SOUND ON): The Duke of Cambridge says he has not yet spoken to his brother and that “we are very much not a racist family” as he and the Duchess leave an East London school this morning: pic.twitter.com/gTGmUBH1Kg — Emily Nash (@emynash) March 11, 2021

Harry added, “I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But we , you know, we’re on different paths.”

Meanwhile, Meghan revealed to Oprah that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when he’s born.” The Duchess noted, “Those were conversations that family had with him.” The media mogul later asked Harry about the conversation. He told Oprah, “That conversation I am never going to share, but at the time it was awkward and I was a bit shocked.”