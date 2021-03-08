Future girl dad Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and son Archie star in new family photo

Prince Harry is going to be a girl dad! The day after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that they are expecting a daughter, photographer Misan Harriman celebrated International Women’s Day with a new family photo of Meghan Markle , Harry and their son Archie Harrison .

“What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day! Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H ❤️,” Misan captioned the gorgeous photo, adding the hashtags, “#internationalwomensday #womenshistorymonth #remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan #itsagirl #girldad.”

The Duchess’ growing baby bump was on full display in the black-and-white image. Meghan was pictured beaming as she cradled her son, who turns two in May, while Harry sweetly hugged his wife.

Misan was behind the Duke and Duchess’ pregnancy announcement photo, which was released last month. Like the previous photo, the new family snapshot was taken remotely on an iPad.

©CBS/YouTube



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed to Oprah that they are expecting a baby girl

Meghan and Harry announced the gender of their second child during their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey . “It’s a girl,” the Queen’s grandson told the media mogul.

The pair’s daughter is due this summer. “To have a boy and then a girl, I mean what more can you ask for?” Harry said. “Now we’ve got our family. The four of us and our two dogs.”