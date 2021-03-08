Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reveal gender of second child!

It’s a girl! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed the gender of their second child on Sunday evening during their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. “It’s a girl,” the Duke of Sussex shared. Harry admitted that it was “amazing” seeing his daughter’s ultrasound. “Just grateful to have any child, any one or any two would have been amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl, I mean what more can you ask for?” he said. “Now we’ve got our family. The four of us and our two dogs.”

©CBS/YouTube



As for whether they plan on having more kids? Meghan said, “Two is it.” The Duchess revealed that their second child is due in the summer time.

Meghan and Harry announced on valentine’s Day that their son Archie Harrison, who turns two in May, is going to be a big brother. A spokesperson for the couple said, “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

News of Meghan’s pregnancy came less than a year after the Duchess suffered a miscarriage. In an opinion piece for the New York Times, Meghan recalled feeling a “sharp cramp” after changing her son’s diaper last July. “I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right,” she wrote. “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

The Duchess added, “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.”