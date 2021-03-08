Royal revelations! Live updates from Meghan and Harry’s sit-down interview with Oprah

The two said “two is it” and they are content with having two babies and two dogs. It was told in the interview that when coming to California, the couple stayed in Tyler Perry’s house since they did not have a plan at the time. Their U.K. security was being removed due to a change in status. In January 2020, they announced they would step back from the royal family - it started a media frenzy and Markle was blamed for it. “I was desperate, I went to all of the places I thought I should to ask for help,” Harry told Oprah. “We’re in pain, you can’t provide us the help we need, we need to take a step back.” Harry was concerned about history repeating itself, referring to his mother. He told Oprah that he wasn’t aware of unconscious bias until he met Markle.

“I never blindsided my grandmother, I always had respect for her,” Harry responded when Oprah asked if he shocked the Queen with the news of their exit.

Harry put it into writing and even planned when the couple would make their announcement of leaving. Harry revealed to Oprah that his father, Prince Charles, stopped taking his calls. “I’ve got to do something for my own mental health and my wife’s,” he said to Oprah on how he came to this decision.

“I didn’t have anyone to turn to,” Harry said to Oprah. Even friends of Harry have the mentality, “this is how it is, you can’t change it,” regarding how the monarchy works. Harry said the race element was what made things different for Harry and things couldn’t carry on as they were.

Harry told Oprah that his family is afraid of the tabloids turning on them. If a royal family member is willing to wine and dine reporters, the family will get better press, Harry said about the royal family’s relationship with the press. Markle revealed to Oprah that the British press has holiday parties at the palace.

“I left my career, life, and everything because I love him,” Markle said when questioned about the headlines that Markle married Harry for her clout. Harry said he felt trapped and Markle opened his eyes to him feeling trapped within the system. Oprah asked Harry what his mother, Princess Diana, would say about his decisions. He said she would feel angry and very sad about how it all panned out.

Prince Harry reveals his family has cut him off financially but “I’ve got what my mom left me.”