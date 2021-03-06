Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-star Patrick J. Adams speaks out about bullying claims

Meghan Markle ’s former Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams is defending his friend amid bullying allegations. The 39-year-old actor, who played Meghan’s love interest on the show, shared a lengthy statement to Twitter on Friday, March 5. Patrick stood up for the 39-year-old Duchess, painting a lovely description of her character and their time working together. He also called out the royal family, categorizing their actions as “obscene.”

©GettyImages



Patrick J. Adams and his wife Troian Bellisario at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding

“Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits,” Patrick began in his Twitter thread. “From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued.”

He went on to say Meghan’s always possessed a powerful presence, typing: “She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear. Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment.”

Touching on the media storm that clouded Meghan’s entrance into royal life, Patrick added: “It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world but I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her.”

The TV star was appalled that hate kept being thrown her way even after she gave birth to her and Prince Harry ’s royal baby Archie Harrison . Adams said “any sort of decent planet” would have left the couple alone at that point and let them enjoy the “magical early months” of starting a family. “But we don’t live on that planet and instead the hunt continued.”

Directly speaking to the royal family, he continued: “It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of ‘bullying’ against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health.”