Meghan Markle says it’s ‘really liberating’ to ‘speak for yourself’

Meghan Markle is ready to talk. The Duchess of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey during their sit-down that it is “really liberating” to be able to speak for herself. In a new clip from Meghan and Harry’s upcoming primetime special, the media mogul recalled calling the Suits alum for an interview in 2018, prior to her royal wedding. “You said, ‘I’m sorry. It’s not the right time,’” Oprah said in the teaser shared Friday on CBS This Morning.﻿

“Well, I remember that conversation very well. I wasn’t even allowed to have that conversation with you personally, right? There had to be people from the comm-, sitting there,” Meghan replied.

#EXCLUSIVE: In this extended first clip from @Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex says what it means to be able to speak for herself.



It comes one year after the couple left England and stepped back from full-time royal life.#OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/o3AdxpmLrh — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 5, 2021

“You turned me down nicely and said, ‘Perhaps there will be another time, when there’s the right time.’ What is right about this time?” Oprah asked, to which Meghan answered, “Well, so many things.”

“We’re on the other side of a lot of life experience that’s happened and also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn’t have said yes to you then, that wasn’t my choice to make. So, as an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is different than I think what people imagine it to be, it’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes. I mean, I’m ready to talk,” the Duchess continued. “To be able to just make a choice on your own and just be able to speak for yourself.”

©CBS/YouTube



‘Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special’ airs on Sunday, March 7

In another clip, released after Buckingham Palace announced a probe into the bullying allegations leveled against Meghan, the Duchess accused “the firm” of having an “active role” in “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and Prince Harry . “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” she said. “And if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean, there’s a lot that’s been lost already.”

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special airs on Sunday, March 7. The Duke and Duchess’ highly anticipated interview was filmed before The Times published their report on Tuesday that Meghan allegedly bullied royal aides during her time at Kensington Palace.

Reacting to the report, a spokesperson for the royal, who is expecting her second child, said that Meghan is “saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” adding, “She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”