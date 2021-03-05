Buckingham Palace shares update on Prince Philip

After undergoing a procedure for a heart condition earlier this week, Prince Philip has been transferred back to King Edward VII‘s Hospital. On Friday, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying, “Following the Duke of Edinburgh’s successful procedure at St Bartholomew’s Hospital on Wednesday, His Royal Highness has been transferred to King Edward VII’s Hospital this morning.”

The palace noted that the Duke of Edinburgh “is expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days.”

Queen Elizabeth ’s husband was transferred on Monday to St Bartholomew’s Hospital, where he underwent a “successful procedure” for a pre-existing heart condition on March 3. The hospital is described on the NHS website as “a centre of excellence for cardiac” care.

Prince Philip was first admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Feb. 16 as a “precautionary measure” on the advice of his doctor “after feeling unwell.” One week after being admitted, the palace revealed that Prince Charles’ father was “receiving medical attention for an infection” and was “responding to treatment.”

The Duke’s youngest son Prince Edward previously told Sky News that his 99-year-old father is “looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing.”