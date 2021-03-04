Carole Middleton opens up about being a ‘hands-on’ grandmother to Kate and Pippa Middleton’s kids

They say there’s no place like home, except grandma’s house, and it sounds like there is no shortage of activities for Kate and Pippa Middleton ’s kids when they are with their grandmother, Carole Middleton . The Duchess of Cambridge’s mother described herself as a “hands on” grandmother to her grandchildren— Prince George , seven, Princess Charlotte , five, Princes Louis , two, and Arthur Matthews, two—in a new interview for Good Housekeeping’s April issue.

“I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground,” Carole shared. “As long as I am able to, that’s what I’ll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides.”

With another grandchild on the way—daughter Pippa and her husband James Matthews are expecting their second child—the proud grandmother is hoping to spend more time with her family this year. “I hope we see COVID-19 coming under control so all of us can have a more normal life. Hopefully this year, more people will get to celebrate their special occasions with friends and family,” Carole told Good Housekeeping (via HELLO!).

The Party Pieces founder added, “I also hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild.”

It was reported in December that Carole’s youngest daughter Pippa is pregnant. A source close to the family told Page Six at the time, “Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted.”