Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip undergoes successful procedure for heart condition

Prince Philip, 99, undergoes successful procedure for heart condition

The Duke of Edinburgh will remain in the hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days

 Queen Elizabeth ’s husband  Prince Philip , 99, underwent a “successful procedure” on Wednesday. Buckingham Palace announced the news on Thursday saying, “The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St. Bartholomew‘s Hospital.”

 Prince Charles ’ father “will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days,” according to the palace.

Philip was first admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Feb. 16 as a “precautionary measure” on the advice of his doctor “after feeling unwell.”

On Monday, March 1, the Duke was moved to St Bartholomew’s Hospital. The palace said at the time, “The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.”

News of Philip’s procedure comes one day after the Duchess of Cornwall revealed that her father-in-law was “slightly improving.” During an outing to a vaccination center, Camilla said, “We heard today that he’s slightly improving. So, that’s very good news. We’ll keep our fingers crossed.”

