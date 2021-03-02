Prince Oscar celebrates 5th birthday with new portraits featuring sister Estelle and family pup

Prince Oscar celebrates 5th birthday with new portraits featuring big sister Estelle and family pup

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden’s son turned five on March 2

Happy birthday,  Prince Oscar  of Sweden!  Crown Princess Victoria  and Prince Daniel’s son celebrated his fifth birthday on Tuesday, March 2. To mark the occasion, the Swedish Royal Court shared four new photos of the little Prince.

The photographs were taken at Haga Palace prior to Oscar’s birthday. Victoria’s son was pictured flashing a big smile in one solo photo inside and cuddling his family’s dog, Rio, in another.

Oscar looked adorable sporting an argyle sweater, trousers and his hair parted to the side—the same outfit he wore for his appearance in one of big sister  Princess Estelle’s ninth birthday photos last month.

Rio wasn’t the only member of the Swedish royal family who made an appearance in Oscar’s birthday portraits. Princess Estelle also joined her younger brother for a photo. The siblings were photographed sitting next to each other in a winter wonderland. In another image, the Prince was caught in action playing in the snow.

Oscar, who was born in 2016, is third in line to the Swedish throne. Back in 2017, Crown Princess Victoria opened up about her son and daughter in an interview with Swedish National News agency TT. “Oscar is very calm. Observation to the highest degree. A little reserved, but fearless. Social and loves his big sister,” she shared (via Svensk Damtidning).

Meanwhile, Estelle is “full of life. Love people, confident, social, great sense of humor, witty. And hugely caring.” The mom of two added, “I have no boring children!”

