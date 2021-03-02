Prince Oscar celebrates 5th birthday with new portraits featuring big sister Estelle and family pup

Happy birthday, Prince Oscar of Sweden! Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel’s son celebrated his fifth birthday on Tuesday, March 2. To mark the occasion, the Swedish Royal Court shared four new photos of the little Prince.

©Kate Gabor, The Royal Court of Sweden



Prince Oscar of Sweden celebrated his fifth birthday on Feb. 2

The photographs were taken at Haga Palace prior to Oscar’s birthday. Victoria’s son was pictured flashing a big smile in one solo photo inside and cuddling his family’s dog, Rio, in another.

Oscar looked adorable sporting an argyle sweater, trousers and his hair parted to the side—the same outfit he wore for his appearance in one of big sister Princess Estelle’s ninth birthday photos last month.

Princess Estelle starred in one of her brother’s birthday portraits

Rio wasn’t the only member of the Swedish royal family who made an appearance in Oscar’s birthday portraits. Princess Estelle also joined her younger brother for a photo. The siblings were photographed sitting next to each other in a winter wonderland. In another image, the Prince was caught in action playing in the snow.

Oscar’s birthday portraits were taken at Haga Palace

Oscar, who was born in 2016, is third in line to the Swedish throne. Back in 2017, Crown Princess Victoria opened up about her son and daughter in an interview with Swedish National News agency TT. “Oscar is very calm. Observation to the highest degree. A little reserved, but fearless. Social and loves his big sister,” she shared (via Svensk Damtidning).