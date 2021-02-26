Meghan Markle makes surprise appearance on ‘The Late Late Show’

Now, this is a story all about how James Corden tried to convince Prince Harry to become the prince of a town called Bel Air. The talk show host and Duke of Sussex visited the house from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air sitcom during their bus tour of Los Angeles. “The very house that Will Smith turns up to is good enough for the Fresh Prince, it’s good enough for a real prince,” James said as he and Harry strolled up to the front door.

©The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube



James Corden FaceTimed Meghan Markle while at ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ house

The TV personality asked the homeowner how much she’d be willing to sell the house to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle . “Make me an offer,” she said. James encouraged the Duke to make an offer, telling the royal, “Think about how cool it would be to go, ‘I’m a prince, I live in the house of Fresh Prince.’”

After Harry used the bathroom inside, James decided to FaceTime Meghan from the Duke’s phone to sell her on the idea of buying the house. “That is the house from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. And I think this is where you should live,” James told the Duchess of Sussex. “I don’t think there’s anything cooler. You’d be the fresh princess of Bel-Air.”

©The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube



During her surprise appearance, the Duchess revealed her nickname for Harry

The Late Late Show host informed Meghan that Harry “dragged his heels.” “He’s already used the bathroom. That’s how at home he feels,” James said, to which Meghan laughed, “That’s wonderful. I think we’ve done enough moving.”

While changing the subject, Meghan revealed her nickname for her husband. “Haz, how’s your tour of L.A. going?” she asked. “Haz? I didn’t know we were calling you Haz now,” Corden said. Harry replied, “Well, you’re not my wife.”

During his afternoon with James, Harry opened up about when he knew Meghan was the one. “The second date I was starting to think, ‘Wow, this is pretty special,’” he confessed. “It was just the fact, the way we hit it off with each other and we were just so comfortable in each other’s company. Dating with me or with any member of the royal family I guess is kind of flipped upside down. All the dates become dinners, or watching the TV or chatting at home. Then eventually once you become a couple, then you venture out to dinners, to the cinema and everything else.”

“Everything was done back to front with us so actually we got to spend an enormous amount of time just the two of us rather than going to friends’ houses or out for dinner where there were other distractions,” the Duke added. “There were no distractions and that was great. It was an amazing thing. We went from zero to 60 like in the first two months.”