Prince Albert opens up about homeschooling his kids, plus which twin has the ‘gift of gab’

While Prince William has admittedly struggled with his children’s math questions at home, another royal dad, Prince Albert of Monaco , has been able to handle his kids’ homeschool math assignments. “They’re not doing calculus or anything like that yet, which is what I’ll have a little problem with!” Princess Charlene ’s husband said in an interview with PEOPLE Royals magazine.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene have dealt with homeschooling amid the COVID-19 pandemic, per PEOPLE Royals magazine

Albert revealed that his six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella , are currently “very curious about geography and science.” He said, “We went through a whole phase of them wanting to know all about the oceans and planets and everything about the solar system.”

During the interview for the newly launched magazine, the Prince, 62, also opened up about how his son and daughter differ from each other. “In very broad terms, Jacques is a little more shy and a little quieter, but he can also come up with some very funny things,” Albert shared. “He’s a great observer and loves to size up the situation. Then he’ll go for it.”

According to Grace Kelly’s son, Prince Jacques is a great observer, while Princess Gabriella has the gift of gab

On the other hand, Gabriella is “a little more outgoing, and she definitely has the gift of gab.” “She’s just a character who loves to dance and to sing,” Albert added. “She has no qualms about being in front of people.”