Former Princess of Luxembourg expecting third child—first with fiancé!

Tessy Antony de Nassau, formerly Princess Tessy of Luxembourg, is pregnant! The Human Highness co-founder, 35, is expecting her third child. The baby will be Tessy’s first child with her fiancé Frank Floessel. The expectant mom announced the news on Wednesday with two romantic photos of her and her future husband taken near Lake Zürich in Zürich, Switzerland. “🌼 Spring is the perfect time for delicate flowers to grow 🌼,” she captioned the post.

The engaged couple was pictured cradling Tessy’s growing baby bump, which was dressed in a yellow Maje dress, as they looked away from the camera. In the second photo, the pair was pictured gazing lovingly at each other.

Tessy is already a mom to sons Prince Gabriel, 14, and Prince Noah, 13, whom she shares with her ex-husband Prince Louis. Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg’s former daughter-in-law recently reflected on giving birth to her eldest son. Sharing a throwback photo of her and Gabriel, she penned, “Baby Gabriel - exactly two hours old. I was 20 years old😌I am still impressed by how awake he was after a difficult delivery and how he looked into the camera. Such poise, calm and precision.”

On New Year’s Eve 2020, Tessy announced her engagement to Frank. “✨Yes to 2021 and many more years together ✨,” she wrote on Instagram. Frank told Royal Central, “After having mastered the extraordinary and difficult last year together, I took my chance to take the next step in our relationship, and I am overjoyed that Tessy said yes.”