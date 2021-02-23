Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip ‘not expected to leave hospital for several days’

One week after Prince Philip was admitted to the hospital, Buckingham Palace revealed that Queen Elizabeth ’s 99-year-old husband is being treated for an infection. “The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward’s Hospital, where he is receiving medical attention for an infection,” the palace said in a statement on Tuesday. “He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days.”

Prince Edward told Sky News earlier that his father was feeling “a lot better.” Philip’s youngest son said, “He’s looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing. So we keep our fingers crossed.”

Prince Philip was taken King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Feb. 16 as a “precautionary measure” on the advice of his doctor “after feeling unwell.”

Prince Charles traveled from Highgrove House, located in Gloucestershire, to see his father on Saturday. According to the hospital’s website, “Visitors will only be considered in exceptional circumstances, where one visitor will be permitted to visit.”

Prince Charles visited his father at the hospital on Feb. 20

Prince William shared on update on his grandfather on Monday during the Duke of Cambridge’s visit to a vaccination center at the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange. When asked about Philip, Kate Middleton ’s husband told photographer Arthur Edwards, “Yes, he’s ok. They’re keeping an eye on him.”