Queen Letizia is vision in blue for engagement with King Felipe

Queen Letizia of Spain was a vision in blue as she stepped out on Wednesday. The royal mom of two and King Felipe presided over the presentation of the “Scholarships of the Spanish Cooperation #BECASQUECAMBIANVIDA” at Madrid Viana’s Palace. Letizia cut a stylish figure wearing a sky blue high-waisted BOSS pencil skirt, which she paired with a navy V-neck blouse that featured flared sleeves, also by BOSS.

©GTres Queen Letizia was a vision in blue wearing a skirt and blouse from BOSS

The Spanish Queen, 48, completed her sophisticated ensemble with a Carolina Herrera clutch, Magrit heels and a white face mask. Letizia styled her brunette tresses down for the engagement with her husband.

According to Becas de la Cooperación Española’s website, the Scholarships of the Spanish Cooperations “are an instrument of excellence, understood as the quality of training and as a generation of value and social innovation.”

©GTres The couple attended the event at Madrid Viana’s Palace on Feb. 17

Felipe said (via HOLA!) that he and Letizia were “especially happy” to be at the event, which was organized by the Fundación Carolina and AECID. “It is of special value to continue looking to the future and to bet on the illusion and hope of young students and professionals from various countries,” he said.