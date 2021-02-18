Princess Eugenie’s mom says ‘I’m a granny’ after birth of first grandchild

Sarah Ferguson is a proud first-time grandmother! The Duchess of York’s youngest daughter Princess Eugenie gave birth to her first child on Feb. 9. Over a week later during Wednesday’s Storytime With Fergie and Friends, Sarah exclaimed, “Very exciting times and I’m a granny!”

Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s son is Sarah and Prince Andrew’s first grandchild, and Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s ninth great-grandchild. The royal baby, whose name has not yet been revealed, was born at London’s Portland Hospital, where Meghan Markle gave birth in 2019 to her son Archie Harrison .

“Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.”

Eugenie also announced her baby boy’s arrival with a photo on her personal Instagram account. “💙💙💙!!,” the new mom wrote alongside a black-and-white picture of one of her son’s hands wrapped around her finger.

Prior to her grandson’s arrival, Sarah told Us Weekly that Eugenie will be a “great mother.” “Having not had my own mother around, I’ve always been determined to be a very present mother with my children, and I know Eugenie will be the same with hers,” the Duchess said. “[Eugenie] is incredibly empathetic and will be a great mother. She is a very strong and determined person, always looking for the truth in all she does.”