Prince Charles shows off his baby teeth in mom’s new birthday portraits

Happy birthday, Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg! The Hereditary Grand Duchess celebrated her first birthday as a mom on Thursday, Feb. 18. To commemorate the royal’s 37th birthday, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg released new photos of Prince Guillaume’s wife, including two starring her nine-month-old son Prince Charles.

“Happy Birthday HRH the Hereditary Grand Duchess celebrates her 37th birthday today and takes this opportunity to reveal her new portraits to you. 📸,” the court wrote alongside the photos.

Stephanie was pictured wearing a $150 embellished Boden sweater, which she teamed with emerald green trousers. Meanwhile, her son looked adorable wearing red bottoms and a sweater. The little Prince, who is second in line to the throne of Luxembourg, showed off his baby teeth as he smiled sitting on his mother’s lap.

©Cour Grand-Ducale / Sophie Margue Princess Stephanie and Prince Guillaume welcomed Prince Charles on May 10, 2020

Stephanie and Guillaume, who wed in 2012, welcomed their first child last May. Charles was born at the Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity Hospital in Luxembourg. Following his son’s birth, Guillaume told the press, “Today is a wonderful day, for my wife and for myself. And probably the most incredible day that we will have in our life because to be able to greet a child that comes into one’s life is the most magical thing a couple can have.”

In an interview with RTL last year, the royal couple said that their then-nearly five-month-old son is “a sweet and affable baby” who likes to laugh. The Prince and Princess also revealed that they would like to expand their family, “but currently said they were dedicated to enjoying life with little Charles.”