Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip, 99, admitted to hospital

The Duke of Edinburgh is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days, according to the palace

 Prince Philip  was taken to London’s King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening “after feeling unwell.” Buckingham Palace confirmed the news in a statement on Wednesday. “His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening. The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell,” the statement reads.

Prince Philip was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 16©Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images
 Queen Elizabeth ’s 99-year-old husband is “expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.” A palace source told BBC that Prince Philip traveled by car to the hospital and that  Prince Harry ’s grandfather is “in good spirits.” HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! understands that the royal’s stay in the hospital is purely precautionary and not COVID-19 related.

The Duke was admitted to the hospital back in 2019 as a “precautionary measure,” where he received “treatment and observation for a pre-existing condition.” While her husband is currently in the hospital, Queen Elizabeth, 94, has remained at Windsor, where she and Philip have been spending England’s third national lockdown.

The Duke of Edinburgh is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest©Getty Images
Last month, the monarch and the Duke received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. At the time, a royal source confirmed to HELLO! that the royal couple’s vaccinations were administered by a household doctor at Windsor Castle. A source told BBC that Her Majesty “decided to let it be known she had the vaccination to prevent further speculation.” Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have since been vaccinated as well.

