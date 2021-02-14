Meghan Markle and Prince Harry expecting royal baby no. 2: See pregnancy announcement

Archie Harrison is going to be a big brother! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their second child. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news on Sunday. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” the spokesperson said (via People magazine).



The Duke and Duchess announced the news with a black-and-white photo, which was taken on an iPad by their friend Misan Harriman during a remote photo shoot. Meghan was pictured laying on the ground, cradling her growing baby bump, while a barefoot Harry lovingly gazed at his wife.

According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland were informed of the couple’s pregnancy prior to the Sussexes’ announcement.

The Duke and Duchess’ pregnancy news comes less than a year after Meghan suffered a miscarriage in July 2020. In an opinion piece for the New York Times, Meghan recalled feeling a “sharp cramp” after changing her son’s diaper. “I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right,” she wrote. “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

Meghan added, “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.”

©Getty Images Meghan and Harry welcomed their son Archie on May 6, 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex became parents in 2019 with the arrival of their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Not long after welcoming their son, Harry revealed that he wanted to give Archie a sibling. During a candid conversation with Dr. Jane Goodall for British Vogue’s 2019 September Issue, which was guest-edited by Meghan, Harry admitted that he would like to have two kids “maximum.” According to Dr. Jane Goodall, the Duke told her that he did not want his son to grow up the same way he did. “I know that Prince Harry really felt constrained and he desperately wants little Archie to grow up away from all the pomp and royalty. I know that,” the legendary ethologist told BBC Radio 4 Today’s Mishal Husain in 2020.