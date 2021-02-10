Spanish Princess is taking her studies abroad: Details

Queen Letizia and King Felipe ’s eldest daughter, Princess Leonor , is heading abroad. The 15-year-old royal, who is currently a student at Santa Maria de los Rosales School, is set to begin her studies at the UWC Atlantic College, located in the 12th Century St Donat’s Castle in Wales, United Kingdom. The Spanish Princess will begin her two-year course “between the end of August and the beginning of September.”

The Spanish monarchs announced the news on Wednesday with a statement that read: “Their Majesties the Kings announce that Her Royal Highness the Princess of Asturias will study the International Baccalaureate program of the United World Colleges (UWC) educational institution at the UWC Atlantic College in Wales, United Kingdom.”

©GC Images The Spanish Princess will begin her studies at UWC Atlantic College in Wales later this year

“Princess Leonor has undergone the entire selection process required by the Fundación Comité Español de los Colegios del Mundo Unido (UWC Spain), which consists of an initial pre-selection phase, developed anonymously by each candidate, and a phase final, carried out electronically with different tests,” the Spanish royal household’s statement continued.



Like the other students, Infanta Sofia ’s older sister will reside at one of the school’s boarding houses on campus. The palace noted that the cost of the Princess’ international baccalaureate program “will be paid in its entirety by Their Majesties the Kings with their annual allowance and amounts to the amount of 67,000 pounds sterling.”