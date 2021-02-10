British royal couple receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Clarence House confirmed the news to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!. “The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have had their first COVID-19 vaccinations,” a spokesperson for Clarence House said. It is not known which vaccine Charles and Camilla received.

©Getty Images Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have received their first COVID-19 vaccine

Princes William and Harry ’s father tested positive for coronavirus last March after displaying mild symptoms. In December, during a visit to the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, the Prince of Wales told staff that he planned on getting the vaccine when it was his turn. “I think I‘ll have to wait for the AstraZeneca one before it gets to my turn. I’m some way down the list,” he said (via Sky News). “I think I am way down the list and will have to wait.”

Charles, 72, and Camilla, 73, are the latest British royals to get vaccinated. Queen Elizabeth , 94, and Prince Philip, 99, received their first shots in January. At the time, a royal source confirmed to HELLO! that the monarch and Duke of Edinburgh’s vaccinations were administered by a household doctor at Windsor Castle. A source told BBC that Her Majesty “decided to let it be known she had the vaccination to prevent further speculation.”