Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, more congratulate Princess Eugenie on birth of her son

The congratulations are flooding in for new parents Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbanks. Members of the royal family have congratulated the royal couple following the birth of their son on Tuesday. HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! understands that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry , who are based in California, privately congratulated the couple. Eugenie gave birth at the same hospital, The Portland Hospital in London, where the Duchess of Sussex welcomed her son Archie Harrison in 2019.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall’s official Instagram account posted a photo of Jack and Eugenie from their 2018 nuptials. “Congratulations to Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on the birth of their son,” Clarence House captioned the post. “Her Royal Highness was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital.”

Over on her personal Instagram account, Princess Eugenie shared a black-and-white photo of her baby boy’s hand. Kate Middleton ’s younger brother James Middleton commented on the sweet picture, “Congratulations such wonderful news ❤️.”

Eugenie, who married Jack in 2018, welcomed her first child on Feb. 9. Buckingham Palace announced the royal baby’s arrival with a statement that read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.”