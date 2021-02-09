Queen Elizabeth reacts to the birth of her ninth great-grandchild

Queen Elizabeth ’s family grew by one on Tuesday! Her Majesty’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie , 30, welcomed her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank on Feb. 9. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the 94-year-old monarch and Prince Philip, 99, were “delighted with the news” of the royal baby’s arrival. Eugenie’s son is Her Majesty’s ninth great-grandchild.

©Getty Images Princess Eugenie’s son is Queen Elizabeth’s ninth great-grandchild

In addition to Eugenie and Jack’s baby boy, Queen Elizabeth is also a great-grandmother to Prince William ’s children—Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two— Zara Tindall ’s daughters—Mia, seven, and Lena Tindall, two— Prince Harry ’s one-year-old son Archie Harrison and Peter Phillips’ daughters—Isla, eight, and Savannah Phillips, ten.

Eugenie gave birth to her son at The Portland Hospital in London on Feb. 9. “Jack Brooksbank was present,” the palace said in a statement. “The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news,” adding, “Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”