It’s a boy! Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcome first child: See photo

And royal baby makes three! Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Jack Brooksbank on Tuesday, Feb. 9. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s youngest daughter gave birth at The Portland Hospital in London, where Meghan Markle gave birth to her son Archie Harrison in 2019.

©Getty Images The couple welcomed their first child on Feb. 9

“Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present,” Buckingham Palace said. “The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.”

Eugenie and Jack’s baby boy is Prince Andrew’s first grandchild and Queen Elizabeth’s ninth great-grandchild. According to the palace, Eugenie and “her child are both doing well.” Following her son’s arrival, the new mom took to her personal Instagram account to share a black-and-white photo of her newborn’s hand. “💙💙💙!!,” she simply captioned the post.

The Queen’s granddaughter and Jack, who tied the knot in 2018, announced in September that they were expecting their first child. Ahead of her daughter giving birth, Sarah told Us Weekly that Eugenie will be a “great mother.” “Having not had my own mother around, I’ve always been determined to be a very present mother with my children, and I know Eugenie will be the same with hers,” the Duchess of York said.