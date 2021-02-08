Monaco’s Beatrice Borromeo reveals her reality is different than stylish photos taken of her

Princess Caroline ’s daughter-in-law Beatrice Borromeo graces the cover of L’Officiel Monaco’s new issue wearing a yellow Giambattista Valli dress. Pierre Casiraghi ’s wife modeled a number of glamorous looks by Dior and Giambattista Valli for her cover story. When asked by interviewer Svitlana Lavrynovych if her “reality is different” than her stylish photos, Beatrice answered, “Oh yes! I spend quite a lot of time in the countryside - especially during lockdown my husband and I have to take care of our animals around the clock.”

©Getty Images Princess Caroline’s daughter-in-law opened up about her life in the countryside

“We have goats, cows, horses and sheep and I’m dressed accordingly,” the mom of two continued.

Aside from attending to her family’s animals during the pandemic, Beatrice, like many, has been busy with Zoom calls. A typical day for the Monégasque royal includes “a lot of writing and researching,” as well as “a lot of activities with” her sons Stefano and Francesco and “many Zoom meetings.”

Beatrice, 35, credited her husband Pierre, whom she wed in 2015, for helping her balance her career and motherhood, in addition to her social commitments. She confessed, “I felt a little bit guilty when I properly got back to work but I see that our kids are happy and loving school. Also, my husband is a very present father, which helps a lot.”