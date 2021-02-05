Royal fans spot previously unseen photo of George and Charlotte in Kate Middleton’s latest call

It seems Kate Middleton might have shared a glimpse of a previously unseen photo of her eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte . Eagled-eyed royal fans noticed the photo on display behind the Duchess of Cambridge during her recent video call with teachers from Ribbon Academy in County Durham. “We can’t see Louis is this angle but that’s definitely George, Charlotte and Louis,” one royal fan tweeted. Another wrote: “Never before seen pic of George and Charlotte!!” George and Charlotte appear to be sitting back-to-back in the photo with the little Princess, five, wearing a long-sleeve top and her hair down, while the future King, seven, wore a T-shirt.

©Kensington Palace The photo was seen during the Duchess of Cambridge’s discussion about schooling with teachers

In addition to the previously unseen photo of George and Charlotte, Kate also had her oldest son and daughter’s first day of school picture from 2019 on display, as well as a photo of her and Prince Louis from the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show, a portrait from Charlotte’s christening and a solo shot of Prince William .

According to People magazine, the royal mom of three conducted the call from Sandringham. HOLA! USA ’s sister brand HELLO! previously reported that Queen Elizabeth has given the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge access to her Norfolk home for work. Kate recycled her Rebecca Taylor tweed suit for the recent call. The Duchess, who is patron of Place2Be, spoke with teachers about the important work they have been doing to support children and their families amid the COVID-19 pandemic.