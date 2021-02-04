Queen Letizia looks chic stepping out with streak of grey hair

Fifty shades of grey and chic! Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out on Thursday to chair the 10th Forum Against Cancer at the AECC ( Spanish Association Against Cancer) Headquarters in Madrid. The mom of two looked effortlessly stylish wearing a BOSS blouse, which she teamed with grey Massimo Dutti trousers and a grey coat, reportedly by Carolina Herrera, draped over her shoulders. The Queen, 48, embraced her natural hair color, sporting a streak of grey.

©WireImage Queen Letizia of Spain attended the Forum Against Cancer on Feb. 4

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s mother has shown off her grey hair in the past, including earlier this week. On Tuesday, Letizia’s natural color was on display at the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation for Help Against Drug Addiction (FAD).