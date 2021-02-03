Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Christmas reply revealed: See what picture they chose

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are thanking royal fans who sent them Christmas cards. Gert’s Royal Replies shared the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Christmas reply on Tuesday. The card features a photo of the couple from their 2018 royal tour of Australia. Meghan was pictured sweetly holding an umbrella over Harry’s head as he delivered a speech in Dubbo. Gert’s Royal Replies noted that the image is the same one that the Duke and Duchess used to reply to their pregnancy announcement.

— Gert's Royal Replies (@GertsReplies) February 2, 2021

On the back of their Christmas reply, a message from Meghan and Harry reads: “Thank you for your thoughtful message. We appreciate your kind words and the time you have taken to write to us on this special occasion. Sending you our warmest wishes.” The couple signed the card, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

While Meghan and Harry’s response did not include a photo of the pair with their﻿ son Archie Harrison , the one year old did star in his family’s 2020 Christmas card. The illustrated holiday card was shared by Mayhew, which Meghan is patron of, in December. The original photo of the trio and their dogs, Pula and Guy, was taken by the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland at the Sussexes’ multimillion-dollar home in Montecito, California.