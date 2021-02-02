Charlotte Casiraghi reveals 3 books she’d take with her to a desert island

Princess Caroline ’s daughter Charlotte Casiraghi is admittedly “addicted to books.” In Chanel’s In the Library with Charlotte Casiraghi film, Grace Kelly ’s granddaughter, 34, spoke about her love for reading and revealed which three books she would take with her to a desert island. “So, if I could have three, I would say that I’d take In Praise of Risk by Anne Dufourmantelle, which is a very special book for me,” she shared (translated to English).

©WireImage Charlotte Casiraghi tells herself ‘it’s not so bad to be addicted to books’

“Anne Dufourmantelle was my great friend, a great psychoanalyst, a philosopher with an absolutely unique voice, and she really invites us to dive into life, to risk life, passion, love, separations. There’s really something, which in any case, it’s a book I would immediately take with me,” the Les Rencontres Philosophiques de Monaco founder added.

The second book Prince Albert of Monaco’s niece would take is The Complete Essays of Montaigne. Charlotte explained, “Because his writing is so pleasant to read, it’s like taking a walk. Montaigne reassures me.”

As for her third pick? “I would take the poems of Emily Dickinson. First, because I haven’t read all her poems and second because there’s something so pure,” Charlotte said. “I don’t know, instinctively I would take her with me to the desert island.”