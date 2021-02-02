Prince Harry marks sad news with message of ‘resilience’

Prince Harry ’s Invictus Games have been postponed once again. The sporting event was originally scheduled to take place last May in The Hague, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic was rescheduled for 2021. However, the Invictus Games Foundation and the Organizing Committee announced on Tuesday, Feb. 2, that they intend to move the event to the spring of 2022.

“This move is to avoid current social distancing measures that would otherwise negatively impact the recovery journey of its competitors,” they said in a news release. “Options to deliver a Games this year, including digitally or later in 2021, were not taken forward by the respective boards of the Organising Committee or the Invictus Games Foundation on the basis of identifying the best opportunity to deliver a physical Games in The Hague which would bring the Invictus community together. The competitor recovery journey and the wish to provide them with as much certainty as possible lay at the heart of the decision-making.”

To mark the postponement of the games, the Invictus Games Foundation released a video message of resilience featuring Prince Harry in addition to past and present competitors. “To the key workers on the frontlines in the battle against the pandemic, we are with you,” the Duke and competitors said. “And when the world is ready, we will compete with all we have, with all we are.”