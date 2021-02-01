Friendly royal rivalry! Royals wish each other good luck ahead of championship—see photo

Good sports! Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden called each other ahead of Sunday’s World Men’s Handball Championship Final to wish each other good luck. The Swedish Royal Court and Danish Royal House shared a photo of the future monarchs’ phone call on Jan. 31. “Good luck, Denmark! May the best team win,” the Swedish Royal Court captioned a split photo of Crown Princess Victoria on the phone beside her husband Prince Daniel and their kids Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar , who celebrated with Swedish flags, while Frederik was pictured solo talking on a phone.

The court added, “A short while ago, the Crown Princess and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark wished each other good luck in the World Cup final. The Danish Crown Prince is photographed by Prince Christian. The Swedish and Danish men’s national handball teams meet at 17.30 in the battle for the gold.” Meanwhile, the Danish Royal House wrote, “Good luck, Sweden, may the best team win.” ⁣

“I do not watch handball, but love everything about this post! ❤️,” one social media user commented. Another wrote: “Nice gesture between good friends and neighbors🇩🇰🇸🇪.”