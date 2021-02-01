Queen Elizabeth to host President Joe Biden at Buckingham Palace: report

President Joe Biden might meet with Queen Elizabeth this summer. According to The Sunday Times, Her Majesty will host the 46th president of the United States and other world leaders at Buckingham Palace in June before the G7 summit in Cornwall. “A one-on-one meeting between the Queen and the president is set to be her first significant diplomatic engagement after she returns to London,” The Sunday Times reported on Sunday, Jan. 31.

©Getty Images Her Majesty will reportedly host President Biden at Buckingham Palace this summer

Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton will reportedly join the monarch at the “soft power” reception. “A one-on-one meeting between the Queen and the president is set to be her first significant diplomatic engagement after she returns to London,” per The Sunday Times.

Her Majesty has been staying at Windsor Castle due to the ongoing pandemic. Both the Queen, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, received their COVID-19 vaccine in January.

©WireImage/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth sent the president a message before his inauguration

Last month, Prince William’s grandmother reportedly reached out to President Biden before his inauguration. The Sunday Times’ royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah tweeted, “The Queen sent a private message to President Biden @JoeBiden earlier today, ahead of his inauguration, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.” Since ascending the throne in 1952, Queen Elizabeth has met with every US president except for Lyndon B. Johnson.