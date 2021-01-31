Meghan Markle changes baby Archie’s birthday certificate

The Duchess of Sussex had her son Archie Harrison ’s birth certificate edited. Apparently Meghan Markle asked that her name on the document be changed from “Rachel Meghan, Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex” to simply “Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex.” While this unexpected news has only recently been unearthed, it apparently happened about a month after the royal’s birth was officially registered.

According to The Sun, Archie’s birth was registered on May 17, 2019 and the document was changed on June 6.

©GettyImages Archie Harrison’s original birth certificate has been changed

We most recently heard from Prince Harry and Meghan’s tiny tot in their Archwell Audio holiday special. Archie made his speaking debut during a surprise appearance on their first podcast episode to wish listeners a happy New Year. “After me. Ready? Happy...,” Harry told his son. “Happy,” Archie repeated. “New,” Meghan and Harry said. “New…Year,” Archie added, before adorably erupting into a fit of giggles.

The family of three seem to be living the sunny life in California, where they moved after Harry and Meghan made the difficult decision to step down from royal duties.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child Archie on May 6, 2019. “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” a statement on the official Sussex Royal Instagram account read.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”