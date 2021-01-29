Is Kate Middleton a fan of ‘Bridgerton’?

The ton is abuzz, could the Duchess of Cambridge be a fan of Bridgerton? After all, the hit Netflix period drama has become the streaming giant’s biggest series ever. During a recent video call, Kate Middleton ﻿and the other parents were asked to write down who has been their greatest support amid the pandemic. The royal mom of three wrote down “William.” “That’s lovely. Lovely. Lovely to hear,” Melissa Loosemore, the headteacher of Roe Green Junior School, said of the answers. “We don’t want it to be Bridgerton or something like that, do we?” The scandalous show’s reference prompted Kate to laugh.

©LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX ‘Bridgerton,’ set in the Regency era, has become Netflix’s biggest show

Kensington Palace tweeted the clip writing, “Q3: Who has been the greatest support to you during the pandemic? Please don‘t say Bridgerton...” One royal fan replied, “Aww William 😍🥺❤️ Bridgerton 😂😂😂.” Another tweeted, “Hey don’t knock #Bridgerton 😂.”

Bridgerton made its debut on Netflix last month. The series, from Shondaland and creator Chris Van Dusen, is based on Julia Quinn’s romance novels﻿. It was announced last week that Bridgerton has been renewed for a second season with production set to begin in the spring. While Kate might have hinted that she watches the romantic drama, or at the very least knows about it, she did candidly open up about the challenges of lockdown during the video call. When asked to describe parenting during the third lockdown in one word, the Duchess jotted down “exhausting.”

Q3: Who has been the greatest support to you during the pandemic? Please don't say Bridgerton... pic.twitter.com/dEs6IscywV — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) January 28, 2021

“As parents you’ve got those sort of the day-to-day elements of being a parent, but I suppose during lockdown we’ve had to take on additional roles that perhaps others around us in our communities, or in our lives would have perhaps supported us and helped us with,” Kate explained.

“I’ve become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children’s horror, seeing mum cutting hair,” the Duchess continued. “We’ve had to become a teacher, you know and I think, I personally feel pulled in so many different directions.”

Kate’s conversation with fellow parents built on some of the key issues that were raised in her landmark survey on the Early Years, like parental wellbeing and loneliness. The research, which was released last November, revealed that parents struggle to prioritize their own wellbeing, despite the fact that 90 percent see parental mental health and wellbeing as being critical to a child’s development.