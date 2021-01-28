Princess Sofia of Sweden shows off her growing baby bump in a DVF dress

Princess Sofia of Sweden’s blossoming baby bump was on display during her visit to Sophiahemmet hospital on Thursday. The expectant mother dressed her growing bump in a paisley print shirt dress by Diane von Fürstenberg, which originally retailed for $448, but is currently on sale for $179.20. Sofia also wore a mask and face shield for the outing. Sharing a photo from the visit on her and husband Prince Carl Philip ’s official Instagram account, she wrote, “I visited the Mandometer Clinic at Sophiahemmet for the first time in June 2019. The clinic treats people with eating disorders.”

“Since my first visit, I have been curious to hear more, especially at a time when restraining orders and isolation can have an effect on the treatment process,” the Princess continued. “Today I had the opportunity to visit the clinic‘s outpatient and inpatient care again. Thanks to all the patients who shared their stories! Two important messages that I got with me are that you can recover from your eating disorder and that eating disorders do not need to be visible on the outside.”

Princess Sofia was appointed honorary chair of Sophiahemmet back in 2016. The royal began volunteering at the hospital last April after undergoing intensive training to help relieve the nursing staff during the pandemic.

©Victor Ericsson, The Royal Court of Sweden Princess Sofia of Sweden is expecting her third child

Sofia and Carl Philip tested positive for COVID-19 in late November. Shortly after, the royal couple announced in December that they are expecting their third child, who according to the Swedish Royal Court is due “at the turn of the month March-April 2021.”