Princess Charlene shares adorable photo of daughter Princess Gabriella: ‘That’s my girl’

The young Princess stepped out in a Dior outfit earlier in the week

Mom’s little Princess!  Princess Charlene  of Monaco took to her personal Instagram on Wednesday to share an adorable photo of her daughter  Princess Gabriella  from Tuesday’s Sainte Devote 2020 celebrations. “That’s my girl 🌈❤️🙏🏻,” Charlene wrote alongside a photo (see here) of the six year old excitedly gazing at a burning boat, which Gabriella and her twin brother  Prince Jacques  helped set on fire.

Gabriella looked très chic for the family engagement dressed in head-to-toe Dior wearing a houndstooth coat teamed with a matching skort and bucket hat. Gabriella completed her outfit with white tights, Dior high-top sneakers and a Lady Dior nano bag, which retails for € 3,000, or about $3,622.59.

 Prince Albert  opened up about his and Princess Charlene’s daughter last month, telling People magazine, “Gabriella — she’s a pistol, I’ll tell you! She’s already got a great little sense of humor, sense of showmanship.”

Gabriella isn’t the only Monaco royal who stepped out wearing Dior this week. The Princess’ twin brother Prince Jacques also rocked Dior footwear—B23 high-top sneakers ($1,100)—on Tuesday during the family outing. Meanwhile,  Beatrice Borromeo , who is married to Prince Albert’s nephew  Pierre Casiraghi , virtually attended Dior’s Spring/Summer 2021 Haute Couture show on Monday wearing a look from the French fashion house, which she is an ambassador for.

Sharing a photo of  Princess Caroline ’s daughter-in-law from the virtual fashion show, Dior wrote: “The new Dior ambassador Beatrice Borromeo Casiraghi, wearing a #DiorSS21 denim jumpsuit paired with printed scarf and ’D-Connect’ sneakers, brought a breath of fresh urban allure to the virtual front row of House friends watching the unveiling of the #DiorCouture Spring-Summer 2021 collection by @MariaGraziaChiur.”

