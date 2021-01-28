Royal repeat! Queen Letizia stuns at Diplomatic Corps reception

Queen Letizia and King Felipe hosted on Thursday the traditional annual reception for the Diplomatic Corps accredited in Spain﻿. The mom of two stunned for the occasion at the Royal Palace of Madrid wearing a royal blue wrap dress, which she wore last year for the Pascua Militar (Military Easter). The sophisticated floor-length gown features long-sleeves and a single button closure.

©GTres Queen Letizia recycled a blue gown for the reception on Jan. 28

The Queen highlighted the collar of the design by sweeping her hair up into an elegant updo. According to a fan account dedicated to Letizia’s looks, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia ’s mom accessorized her look with Harry Winston earrings, suede Nina Ricci pumps, and a Karen Hallam ring.

The Spanish royal and her husband King Felipe both donned face masks for the reception. In his remarks, the King congratulated President Joe Biden , who was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States last week. The monarch said, “In the United States, a new presidency began its mandate a few days ago. I want to congratulate your newly inaugurated president.”

©GTres King Felipe offered congratulations to Joe Biden on his inauguration in his remarks

Felipe continued, “We trust that, together with the new administration, we will continue to strengthen the deep historical ties that unite us and that cover the most varied fields - politics, defense, economy, culture or society. I express my best wishes for the presidency of the new president, with the conviction that our relations will be strengthened and enriched.”