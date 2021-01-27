Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander release statement following riots in the Netherlands

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander are thanking police and first responders following nights of riots in the Netherlands. The Dutch monarchs released a statement Wednesday on Facebook saying (translated to English), “Our big thanks go to all the police, first responders and staff of municipalities who are committed to our safety. Under difficult circumstances you do a fantastic job!”

©Getty Images The Dutch monarchs released a statement thanking police and first responders

“We sympathise with all entrepreneurs and others affected by violence,” the King and Queen continued. “And we are impressed by all the heartwarming actions of people to help each other. Together we will get through this!”

On Wednesday afternoon, Willem-Alexander spoke via video call with five mayors who have been confronted with disturbances in their municipalities in recent days after the introduction of the country’s first curfew since World War II. The Dutch Royal House noted, “Since the introduction of the curfew on January 23, it has been restless in various cities in the Netherlands. During the disturbances, shops were looted, cars set on fire and bus shelters, cameras and bicycles were destroyed. The police have arrested several hundred people and the riot police were deployed in various places.”