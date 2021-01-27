Kate Middleton used a work from home essential for her latest video call

Over the last year, Kate Middleton has proven to be a Zoom pro. Like many of us, the Duchess of Cambridge has worked remotely during the pandemic, carrying out numerous engagements virtually. During a recent video call, the mom of three was seen using a work from home essential: a laptop stand! Kate used the stand for a video call with Holocaust survivors and youth ambassadors from the Holocaust Educational Trust.

©Kensington Palace The Duchess of Cambridge used a laptop stand during her video call to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

The Duchess reunited with Zigi Shipper and Manfred Goldberg, whom she and Prince William met in 2017 during their royal tour of Poland. “I didn’t need your husband. You were the one that I wanted,” Zigi told a laughing Kate, who replied, “Zigi, I’ll tell him you miss him very much.”

The conversation was released Wednesday to mark Holocaust Memorial Day. Zigi and Manfred, who met at a concentration camp in 1944, shared their experiences with the Duchess. When asked about the long-term impacts of the horrors they witnessed, Manfred said, “Many survivors have not had a peaceful night’s sleep. Many even to this day, they invariably have nightmares.”

Kate told them, “The stories you both have shared with me again today, and your dedication in educating the next generation, the younger generation about your experiences and horrors of the Holocaust shows extreme strength and such bravery in doing so and it’s so important and so inspirational, so thank you so much for once again sharing your stories with me and for all the work you do in sharing your experiences.”