ROYAL STYLE

Princess Gabriella of Monaco, 6, steps out in head-to-toe Dior

Princess Charlene’s daughter completed her chic ensemble with an over $3,000 purse

 Princess Gabriella  of Monaco looked pretty in pink for a family engagement on Tuesday. The six-year-old royal joined her twin brother  Prince Jacques  and their parents,  Princess Charlene  and  Prince Albert , at celebrations for Sainte Devote, who is the patron saint of Monaco. The young Princess, dressed in head-to-toe Dior, stepped out wearing a Baby Dior houndstooth coat with a matching skort and bucket hat. Gabriella finished her look with Dior high-top sneakers and a Lady Dior nano bag, which retails for € 3,000, or about $3,622.59.

Princess Gabriella wore a Dior ensemble on Jan. 26

Like his sister, Prince Jacques also sported Dior footwear—B23 high-top sneakers ($1,100). The Prince kept warm wearing a blue jacket, scarf, beanie and pants. The twins helped set fire to a boat during the festivities.

The twins set fire to the boat during the celebration

Charlene, who celebrated her 43rd birthday on Monday, opted for a $4,490 Akris tweed wool coat for the outing. The mom of two’s black beret concealed her buzzed hairstyle.

The royal family sported masks for the outing

Charlene recently told Point de Vue that the haircut was her “decision.” “It seems that it has provoked all kinds of comments. But it turns out that I wanted it for a long time, the style pleases me. That’s all,” she said (via People magazine).

“What counts is that Jacques and Gabriella adore seeing their mother with her new style,” Charlene added. “And that after the initial surprise wore off, the prince understood and likes it now too.”

