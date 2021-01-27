Princess Gabriella of Monaco, 6, steps out in head-to-toe Dior

Princess Gabriella of Monaco looked pretty in pink for a family engagement on Tuesday. The six-year-old royal joined her twin brother Prince Jacques and their parents, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert , at celebrations for Sainte Devote, who is the patron saint of Monaco. The young Princess, dressed in head-to-toe Dior, stepped out wearing a Baby Dior houndstooth coat with a matching skort and bucket hat. Gabriella finished her look with Dior high-top sneakers and a Lady Dior nano bag, which retails for € 3,000, or about $3,622.59.

©Getty Images Princess Gabriella wore a Dior ensemble on Jan. 26

Like his sister, Prince Jacques also sported Dior footwear—B23 high-top sneakers ($1,100). The Prince kept warm wearing a blue jacket, scarf, beanie and pants. The twins helped set fire to a boat during the festivities.

©Getty Images The twins set fire to the boat during the celebration

Charlene, who celebrated her 43rd birthday on Monday, opted for a $4,490 Akris tweed wool coat for the outing. The mom of two’s black beret concealed her buzzed hairstyle.