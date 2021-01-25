Kate Middleton and Prince William have family photos on display in new video message

Prince William and Kate Middleton marked Burns Night on Monday with a joint video message. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recorded the video from Queen Elizabeth ’s Norfolk home, Sandringham, according to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!. Framed photos of the royal couple’s children could be seen on a desk behind William and Kate, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte ’s first day of school portrait from 2019 and one of the Duchess with Prince Louis taken at the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show.

©Kensington Palace Kate Middleton and Prince William released a video to mark Burns Night

Kate recycled the red tartan Emilia Wickstead dress she wore to Queen Elizabeth’s 2019 Christmas lunch for the video. “Hello to everyone at NHS Tayside. We know Burns Night is a special evening for Scots around the world, a time to come together to eat, drink and to celebrate the life and work of Robert Burns,” William said.

The mom of three added, “Sadly this year is a little different. And for many of you working on the frontline, tonight will be a very different occasion, as you work tirelessly through this pandemic to protect the most vulnerable in our society.”