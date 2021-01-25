Sarah Ferguson says pregnant daughter Princess Eugenie ‘will be a great mother’

Princess Eugenie is set to welcome her first child next month— and the royal’s mom Sarah Ferguson is confident her 30-year-old daughter will be a “great mother.” “Having not had my own mother around, I’ve always been determined to be a very present mother with my children, and I know Eugenie will be the same with hers,” the Duchess of York recently told Us Weekly.

©Getty Images Sarah Ferguson said her daughter Princess Eugenie will be a great mother

Sarah added, “[Eugenie] is incredibly empathetic and will be a great mother. She is a very strong and determined person, always looking for the truth in all she does. Her work for the Anti-Slavery Collective is a commitment she steadfastly campaigns for, to give everyone the chance to have a voice.”

Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s baby will be Sarah and Prince Andrew’s first grandchild. The Her Heart for a Compass author, 61, admitted that she sees herself being a “fantastic” grandmother and is looking forward to “story time” with her grandchild.

©Getty Images The royal couple’s first child is reportedly due in mid-February

Eugenie and Jack, who tied the knot in 2018, announced in September that they are expecting their first child. HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! revealed earlier this month that the royal couple’s baby is due in mid-February.