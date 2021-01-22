Queen Maxima goes barefoot while working remote

No shoes? No problem! One of the benefits of working from home is that heels are not required...and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands seems to be taking advantage of the perk. The Dutch royal, 49, went barefoot﻿ for a virtual visit to Senegal this week. In one of the photos shared by the Dutch Royal House, King Willem-Alexander’s wife was pictured sitting at a large table sans shoes while conducting a video call.

©Koninklijk Huis Queen Maxima was pictured barefoot while working remote

Social media users were quick to point out the Queen’s lack of footwear. “Look at her barefeet!” one commented. Another added: “Nice at home without stiletto heels! 😉 Where are the slippers? 🤭.”

Meanwhile, one Instagram user noted, “Who wouldn’t do this with working at home ?? this is nice and normal. I think it’s great !! 👍😆.”

Maxima carried out the virtual visit—from Jan. 19 through Jan. 21—in her capacity as the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA). Per the Dutch Royal House, the visit was a follow-up to the Queen’s conversation with President Macky Sall of Senegal about inclusive finance during WEF in Davos in January 2020.

According to a news release, the UNSGSA planned “to discuss accelerating inclusive financial policies—particularly related to digital financial services and in the context of COVID-19—to improve the lives of people across the country.”