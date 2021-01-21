Queen Elizabeth’s grandson-in-law shares hilarious homeschooling photo

When it comes to homeschooling, it looks like Mike Tindall is a hands-on parent! Princess Anne’s son-in-law took to his personal Instagram account on Wednesday to share a hilarious photo of himself post-arts and crafts. “Feel like I succeeded in home schooling arts and crafts today!!!!” the former rugby player captioned the picture. “Any movies out there need a creepy villain, I think I fit the bill!!”

A number of Mike’s fans reacted to the post with laughing emojis. “You’re a good dad. Your daughters are very lucky,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “Mia did a FABULOUS job...BRAVO!!!!!”

Mike, who is expecting his third child with wife Zara Tindall, is a father to daughters Mia, seven, and two-year-old Lena. Last year, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast co-host opened up about homeschooling his oldest daughter amid the pandemic, admitting that sometimes it can be “really frustrating.”

©The Good, The Bad & The Rugby Mike is a father to daughters Lena and Mia Tindall

“I get to be a teacher in the mornings which is sometimes really nice, sometimes really frustrating,” Mike told The Telegraph. “I don’t think any child is a great homeschooler because they definitely listen to other people better than they listen to their parents.”